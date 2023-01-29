CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) The US aviation has presumably participated in a drone attack on a defense ministry facility in the Iranian city of Isfahan, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, media reported that an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood, at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry. Mini-drones reportedly attacked the facility located in the city, with one of them shot down by the air defense systems.

Two other unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted by the Iranian military and blown up. No casualties were reported.

"The US aviation was involved in the drone strike, which targeted Iran," an unnamed source was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The report said that the attack targeted a military warehouse containing ballistic missiles.

It added that Tehran received a message, which read that Iran would be "banned from having defense facilities" for ballistic missiles production.