UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Aviation Regulator Lacked Data On Dangerous Boeing 737 МАХ Software - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 04:50 PM

US Aviation Regulator Lacked Data on Dangerous Boeing 737 МАХ Software - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) experienced scarcity of information about the failure of Boeing 737 МАХ automated systems which had caused two such airplanes to crash and kill everyone on board, and failed to immediately ban their flights upon acquiring the necessary information, local media reported on Sunday.

Aviation authorities around the world grounded the 737 MAX following two crashes - in Indonesia and Ethiopia - that killed a total of 346 passengers and crew because of a software glitch, which presumably had prevented pilots from turning off a defective autopilot system that forced planes back into the ground shortly after takeoff.

The FAA had neither performed independent risk evaluation of the defective software, known as Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), before approving the plains for flights in 2017, nor had it collected adequate amount of data about it, the New York Times newspaper said, citing unnamed current and former FAA employees.

Instead, the FAA leadership often delegated safety checks to the manufacturers, and in the case with Boeing even overruled their own experts' recommendations under the manufacturer's pressure. Boeing thus obtained complete control over approving the MCAS without having to share its safety assessment details and even went on to adopt a new, riskier version of the software in a bid to overdo its rival Airbus, the newspaper revealed.

When the Lion Air jet crashed in October last year, the FAA engineers were shocked to discover that their files lacked a complete safety review on MCAS, and that the software relied on a single sensor and could aggressively push down the nose of the plane, according to the newspaper's sources.

Despite that, the regulator did not halt Boeing 737 МАХ flights and, instead, issued a notice to pilots about existing emergency procedures and omitting the MCAS issue altogether.

The reason behind it could have been the industry lobby, with the large manufacturers obtaining more freedom of action and the FAA covering more work with less effort, the newspaper concluded.

Earlier in April, Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said that new anti-crash software on Boeing 737 MAX jets had successfully completed trial runs on 96 test flights. According to him, Boeing has also trained pilots from two thirds of more than 50 airlines on simulators with the new software. Shortly after, US President Donald Trump suggested that the company rebrand this aircraft.

Related Topics

World Company Trump New York Indonesia Ethiopia April October Sunday 2017 Media From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Warehouse421 concludes 2 exhibitions, to reopen in ..

7 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Nati ..

37 minutes ago

This Pakistani reporter gave beeper from neck-deep ..

1 hour ago

Mawra Hocane calls out Firdous Jamal for taking a ..

1 hour ago

Asad Umar calls entire FBR system as cancer-strick ..

1 hour ago

Following domestic violence allegations, designer ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.