Fri 27th December 2019

US Aviation Regulator Proposes Rule for Drones to Be 'Identifiable Remotely' - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that it has proposed a new rule that would require drones to be identifiable remotely in order to safely integrate them in the United States' airspace.

"[The] proposed rule that would continue the safe integration of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), commonly called drones, into the nation's airspace by requiring them to be identifiable remotely", the FAA said  on Thursday.

The proposed rule would apply to all non-recreational drones that are required to be registered with the FAA as well as to persons operating foreign civil unmanned flight in the United States, the statement said.

The FAA explained that equipping drones with remote identification technologies would build on previous steps taken to safely integrate their operations, including the implementation of the so-called "Small UAS Rule," which covers drones weighing less than 55 pounds.

As a general rule, recreational drones weighing under 55 Pounds are not required to register with the FAA.

The FAA said the proposed requirement would also cover the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability regulation, which automates the application and approval process for most drone operators to obtain airspace authorizations.

"These efforts lay the foundation for more complex operations, such as those beyond visual line of sight at low altitudes" as drones moved toward "a traffic management ecosystem for UAS flights separate from, but complementary to, the air traffic management system," the statement added.

The FAA also said it will allow a 60-day comment period for public feedback on the proposed regulation, to help it develop a final rule on the matter.

