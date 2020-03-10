UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US AWACS Tests Rapid Deployment Capability By Moving To Saudi Base From UAE - Air Force

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:08 PM

US AWACS Tests Rapid Deployment Capability By Moving to Saudi Base from UAE - Air Force

The US Air Force said in a press release on Monday that it has conducted a rapid deployment test of an E-3G Sentry Aircraft, commonly known as an AWACS, from its base in the United Arab Emirates to Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB) in Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The US Air Force said in a press release on Monday that it has conducted a rapid deployment test of an E-3G Sentry Aircraft, commonly known as an AWACS, from its base in the United Arab Emirates to Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB) in Saudi Arabia.

"The aircraft and its aircrew forward deployed to the PSAB for the multi-day operation in order to test their ability to rapidly deploy to an austere location and continue employing its command and control capabilities in support of in the US Central Command's mission objectives.

This exercise was the first of its kind for the upgraded Sentry," the release said.

In order to simulate real conditions, the organizers gave the participating units less than 72 hours to plan and execute the move to PSAB, the release added.

Before returning to the United Arab Emirates, the AWACS completed its first deployment from the Saudi base for Operation Inherent Resolve, opening what the release called a new era of agile operations.

Related Topics

Saudi Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

NAB court reserves verdict on Faryal Talpur's plea ..

7 minutes ago

PM to launch Data4Pakistan project today

16 minutes ago

Kashmiris to attain freedom from Indian occupation ..

35 minutes ago

Women facing exploitation, they are kept deprived: ..

39 minutes ago

Nikkei closes in positive territory despite oil, v ..

6 minutes ago

109 countries, territories restricting entry from ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.