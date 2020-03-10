US AWACS Tests Rapid Deployment Capability By Moving to Saudi Base from UAE - Air Force

The US Air Force said in a press release on Monday that it has conducted a rapid deployment test of an E-3G Sentry Aircraft, commonly known as an AWACS, from its base in the United Arab Emirates to Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB) in Saudi Arabia

"The aircraft and its aircrew forward deployed to the PSAB for the multi-day operation in order to test their ability to rapidly deploy to an austere location and continue employing its command and control capabilities in support of in the US Central Command's mission objectives.

This exercise was the first of its kind for the upgraded Sentry," the release said.

In order to simulate real conditions, the organizers gave the participating units less than 72 hours to plan and execute the move to PSAB, the release added.

Before returning to the United Arab Emirates, the AWACS completed its first deployment from the Saudi base for Operation Inherent Resolve, opening what the release called a new era of agile operations.