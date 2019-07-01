UrduPoint.com
US Awards $104Mln Contract To Retrofit Computers On Combat Helicopters - Northrop Grumman

US Awards $104Mln Contract to Retrofit Computers on Combat Helicopters - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Northrop Grumman announced in a press release on Monday that it has secured a $104 million contract to replace computers on Huey, Viper and Black Hawk helicopters for the US Marine Corps, the Defense Logistics Agency and Bahrain.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation has received a $104 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) award for the technical refresh of UH-1Y [Huey], AH-1Z [Viper] and UH-60V [Black Hawk] mission computers. The IDIQ contract covers delivery of production units, retrofit units and spare units for the Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency and the government of Bahrain under the Foreign Military Sales Act," the release said.

Northrop Grumman explained that the project goal is integrate advanced mission, weapons and video processing capabilities into a high-performance airborne computer capable of driving independent, multi-function displays.

Northrop Grumman specified that the Marine Corps would be a Primary customer, however all branches of the US military will likely receive the upgraded computers through the Defense Logistics Agency, which manages the global supply changes for the US military and ten combatant commands.

The $104-million contract will supply computers for Huey and Viper helicopters originally developed for the Marine Corps, as well as the Black Hawk developed to transport Army troops and medical evacuees, but has been modified for multiple uses by other service branches, the release said.

Work under the contract is set to conclude in 2023, the release added.

More Stories From World

