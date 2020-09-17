UrduPoint.com
US Awards $10Mln To Boost Domestic Terrorism Prevention Projects - Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The US government is supporting nearly 30 projects around the country to reduce and prevent violence and domestic terrorism with $10 million in grants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Wednesday.

"The DHS has awarded $10 million to 29 select projects to support the development of a nationwide Terrorism and Targeted Violence Prevention (TVTP) Framework," the department said in a statement.

The projects address the wide range of violent ideologies and mobilization factors that lead to targeted violence and are part of the current DHS Fiscal Year program prioritizing the countering of domestic terrorism, the release explained.

"With these grants, DHS has prioritized programs aimed at improving communities' ability to prevent individuals from mobilizing or radicalizing to violence. These programs will create or enhance locally-based prevention frameworks to address these emerging threats," Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said.

Projects selected under the TVTP Grant Program cover many aspects of prevention, including building resilience, intervention, recidivism prevention, and reintegration programs at the local level, the DHS said.

