US Awards $114Mln for Design of Ocean Surveillance Ship - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Austral USA has won a $113.9 million US Navy contract to design and build a new ocean surveillance ship of the T-AGOS 25 class, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Austal USA LLC, mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $113,906,029 fixed-price incentive (firm target) and firm-fixed-price contract for detail design of the Auxiliary General Ocean Surveillance Ship T-AGOS 25 Class," the release said Thursday.

The contract includes options for the design and construction of up to seven T-AGOS 25 class ships in all, the Defense Department added.

If exercised, all these options would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $3,195,396,097, the Defense Department said. Work on the project is scheduled to take 11 years and be completed in June 2034, the release said.