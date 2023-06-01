US Awards $118Mln Contract to Purchase Gepard Air Defense Systems for Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The United States has awarded a more than $118 million contract for the purchase and delivery of Gepard 35mm air defense systems as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2024, the US Defense Department said in a press release.

"Global Military Products Inc, Tampa, Florida, was awarded a $118,375,740 firm-fixed-price contract for the purchase and delivery of Gepard 35mm air defense systems," the release said on Wednesday. "Work will be performed in Amman, Jordan, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2024. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) funds in the amount of $118,375,740 were obligated at the time of the award.

"

To date, Ukraine has received 52 refurbished Gepard systems from Germany amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States announced a new package of security assistance for Ukraine worth $300 million, including artillery, anti-armor capabilities and ammunition as well as tens of millions of rounds of small arms ammunition.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the United States' and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.