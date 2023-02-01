US Awards $118Mln for Anti-Air Missile Production - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The US awarded a Virginia-based defense contractor more than $118 million for production of the Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM) for combat ships, including for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"MBDA Inc.

, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $118,673,894 (contract)... for the production of the Common Anti-Air (Modular) Missile (CAMM) for Multi-Mission Surface Combatants (MMSC) ships," the release said on Tuesday.

The Defense Department said $65,786,821 of the funds involve Foreign Military Sales for Saudi Arabia.

Work is expected to be completed by January 2027, the release said.