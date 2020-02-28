US Awards $1.1Bln to Build Multi-Launch Rocket Systems for Romania, South Korea - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Lockheed Martin has won a more than $1.1 billion contract to build more launch rocket systems for US allies Romania and South Korea, the Department of Defense announced in a news release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Grand Prairie, Texas was awarded a $1,142,750,791 modification ...contract for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems," the release said on Thursday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Grand Prairie in the US state of Texas, with an estimated completion date of September 30, 2022, the Defense Department added.

Military.com reported earlier this month that the Defense Department had decided to scrap its own program to extend the operational life of the Multiple Guided Launch Rocket Program as part of cutbacks designed to save almost one third of a billion Dollars in defense expenditures.