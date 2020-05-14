US Awards $134Mln Contract to Deliver COVID-19 Equipment to Nursing Homes - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The US military signed a deal worth more than $130 million to deliver personal protective equipment to medical personnel at 15,000 nursing homes, Defense Department Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews said in a statement.

"The Department of Defense's Defense Logistics Agency [DLA], in coordination with FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has signed a $134 million contract award with the Federal Resources Supply Company to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) kits," Andrews said on Wednesday.

The equipment will include 1.2 million goggles, 64.4 million pairs of gloves, 12.8 million gowns and 13.8 million masks, the release added.

Deliveries of the supplies have already started this week in New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Baltimore and Philadelphia and will be completed across the United States, Puerto Rico and Guam by the end of June, he said.