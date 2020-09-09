US Awards $13Bln Contract for New Ground-Based Nuclear Deterrent - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The US Air Force has awarded an almost $13.3 billion contract to Northrop Grumman to develop a new Strategic Nuclear Deterrent to replace the up-to-60-year-old Minuteman system, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Systems has been awarded a $13,293,562,839 US Air Force contract for a tested and fully qualified design of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD)," the release said on Tuesday. "The GBSD will replace the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Weapon system."