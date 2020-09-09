UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Awards $13Bln Contract For New Ground-Based Nuclear Deterrent - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Awards $13Bln Contract for New Ground-Based Nuclear Deterrent - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The US Air Force has awarded an almost $13.3 billion contract to Northrop Grumman to develop a new Strategic Nuclear Deterrent to replace the up-to-60-year-old Minuteman system, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Systems has been awarded a $13,293,562,839 US Air Force contract for a tested and fully qualified design of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD)," the release said on Tuesday. "The GBSD will replace the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Weapon system."

Related Topics

Nuclear Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to sig ..

2 hours ago

UAE conducts over 7.5 million COVID-19 tests since ..

3 hours ago

SEHA re-opens Rehabilitation Department at Al Ain ..

3 hours ago

Du to sell 26 pct stake in Khazna Data Center

4 hours ago

Meeting of Russian-French Council on Security Coop ..

4 hours ago

SAPM Ameen Aslam calls on Prime Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.