US Awards $1.3Bln for Apache, Hawk Helicopter Engines - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The US armed forces awarded General Electric a contract modification worth more than $1.3 billion for new Apache and Hawk helicopter engines, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"General Electric Company - GE Aviation, Lynn, Massachusetts, was awarded a $1,336,809,577 modification...

contract for T700 engine deliveries in support of the Army H-60 and AH-64 programs, Navy H-60 programs, Air Force programs [and] Foreign Military Sales," the release said on Monday.

Delivery of the engines is due to be completed in just over five years by December 31, 2024, the Defense Department added.

General Electric's T700 turboshaft engine was initially bench-tested in 1973, passed military qualification in 1976, and went into production in 1978, according to published reports.