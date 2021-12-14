UrduPoint.com

US Awards $14.3Mln Contract To Upgrade Air Defenses In Baltic Nations - Northrop Grumman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:24 PM

US Awards $14.3Mln Contract to Upgrade Air Defenses in Baltic Nations - Northrop Grumman

A US Army contract will provide Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, in part to counter a growing threat from aerial drones, Northrop Grumman said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) A US Army contract will provide Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, in part to counter a growing threat from aerial drones, Northrop Grumman said on Tuesday.

"The $14.3 million contract will support upgrading air defense and counter unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) capabilities and forms the framework for integration into EUCOM Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Plan to more fully support the NATO air defense system architecture," Northrop Grumman said in a press release.

FAAD C2 is a command and control system that is deployed in several theaters of operation for short range air defense against drones, as well as rocket, artillery and mortar attacks, the release added.

The Defense Department selected FAAD C2 as an interim command and control system, with future plans calling for the system to be incorporated into the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System as part of a US initiative to link all military services in a single, all-domain control network, according to the release.

Related Topics

NATO Army Estonia Lithuania Latvia All From Million

Recent Stories

Heads of medical colleges, universities meet Healt ..

Heads of medical colleges, universities meet Health Minister

2 minutes ago
 SEHA urges children to adopt healthy life style

SEHA urges children to adopt healthy life style

11 minutes ago
 Minister stresses for thalassemia screening before ..

Minister stresses for thalassemia screening before marriage

2 minutes ago
 Cold wave likely to grip most parts of country dur ..

Cold wave likely to grip most parts of country during next few days; PMD

2 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to improve education quality i ..

Govt making efforts to improve education quality in Balochistan: Shaukat Ali

6 minutes ago
 Biden Nominee for US Envoy to Pakistan Says to Pre ..

Biden Nominee for US Envoy to Pakistan Says to Press Islamabad to Target All Ter ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.