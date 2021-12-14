US Awards $14.3Mln Contract to Upgrade Air Defenses in Baltic Nations - Northrop Grumman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A US Army contract will provide Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, in part to counter a growing threat from aerial drones, Northrop Grumman said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) A US Army contract will provide Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, in part to counter a growing threat from aerial drones, Northrop Grumman said on Tuesday.

"The $14.3 million contract will support upgrading air defense and counter unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) capabilities and forms the framework for integration into EUCOM Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Plan to more fully support the NATO air defense system architecture," Northrop Grumman said in a press release.

FAAD C2 is a command and control system that is deployed in several theaters of operation for short range air defense against drones, as well as rocket, artillery and mortar attacks, the release added.

The Defense Department selected FAAD C2 as an interim command and control system, with future plans calling for the system to be incorporated into the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System as part of a US initiative to link all military services in a single, all-domain control network, according to the release.