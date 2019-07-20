US Awards $1.47Bln to Procure THAAD Support Items for Saudi Arabia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The US government awarded a contract worth more than $1.4 billion to purchase Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system items for Saudi Arabia, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp.

, Missiles and Fire Control, Dallas, Texas, is being awarded a firm-fixed-price, $1,473,941,756... for the procurement of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Interceptor support items in support of the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The value of this contract is increased from $3,890,665,224 to $5,364,606,980," the release said on Friday.