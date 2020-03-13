US Awards $1.7Bln Navy Nuclear Propulsion Contract - Pentagon
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Fluor Marine Propulsion has won more than $1.7 billion to carry out naval nuclear propulsion work, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $1,775,605,000.
.. contract for naval nuclear propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory," the release said on Thursday.
Fluor Corporation is based in Irving, Texas and is a global engineering company that operates on six continents.