US Awards $1.7Bln Navy Nuclear Propulsion Contract - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Fluor Marine Propulsion has won more than $1.7 billion to carry out naval nuclear propulsion work, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $1,775,605,000.

.. contract for naval nuclear propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory," the release said on Thursday.

Fluor Corporation is based in Irving, Texas and is a global engineering company that operates on six continents.