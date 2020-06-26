US Awards $1Bln in Drone Contracts to Support Special Forces - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The US military awarded six contracts worth nearly $1 billion combined for spy drone services for Special Forces, the Defense Department said in a statement.

"Six... contracts [were awarded] with a maximum combined ceiling of $975,000,000 for Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems IV intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) services in support of US Special Operations Command enterprise requirements worldwide," the release said on Thursday.

The contracts were awarded to L3, Textron, Precision Integrated Programs, Arcturus UAV, Insitu, and Wildflower International.

Special Operations Command in Tampa in the US state of Florida is the contracting activity for the awards, the Defense Department said.