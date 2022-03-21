US Awards $2.1Mln to Bolster Critical Chemicals Manufacturing Capability - Pentagon

UrduPoint.com

The United States has awarded $2.1 million to the Nalas Engineering Services under the Defense Production Act in order to strengthen the nation's critical chemicals manufacturing base, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Monday

"As part of the nation's effort to sustain the critical chemicals manufacturing capability necessary for national and economic security, and in support of Executive Order 14017, America's Supply Chains, the Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded $2.

1 million to Nalas Engineering Services," the release said.

The award will enable Nalas Engineering Services to be classified as a domestic merchant supplier of aminoguanidine bicarbonate, which is used in the energetic materials of armament systems, the release added.

The move is part of a larger effort to on-shore production of high priority chemicals and reduce foreign dependency for critical defense materials, according to the release.

