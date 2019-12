US Awards $22.2Bln Contract to General Dynamics for 9 Virginia-Class Submarines - Pentagon

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The US Navy has awarded a $22.2 billion contract to General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. for nine Virginia-class submarines, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp.

(GDEB), Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $22,209,893,409 fixed-price-incentive, multi-year modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-17-C-2100 for construction of nine Virginia-class submarines, eight with Virginia Payload Module (VPM), from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2023," the release said on Monday.