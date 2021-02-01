US Awards $231.8Mln to Biotech Firm to Produce COVID-19 Home Test Kit - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The US government has awarded $231.8 million to the Australian biotechnology firm Ellume to scale up production of an over-the-counter COVID-19 home test kit, the Department of Defense said on Monday.

"On Feb. 1, 2021, the Department of Defense (DOD), in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services, awarded $231.8 million to Ellume USA LLC to onshore production capacity of the Ellume COVID-19 home test for the United States," the statement said.

Through the investment the company will be able to manufacture up to 19 million test kits per month by the end of 2021, Andy Slavitt, a senior advisor on US President Joe Biden's COVID-19 team, said speaking to reporters on Monday.

The test is 95 percent accurate and is administered via a nasal swab. The test results are reported in approximately 15 minutes to the person's smartphone app, Slavitt also said.

The development of the home test kit was done in conjunction with the National Institutes of Health (NIH)'s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx), the statement said.

Ellume's COVID-19 home test kit is the first over-the-counter home diagnostic approved in the United States, the statement added.