US Awards $250Mln In Grants To Community Centers That Treat Drug Abuse - Health Dept.

US Awards $250Mln in Grants to Community Centers That Treat Drug Abuse - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Some 100 community behavioral health centers in the United States will receive grants totaling $250 million to treat individuals with substance abuse disorder, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Thursday.

"The Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) expansion grant program increases access to and improves the quality of community mental and substance use disorder treatment services," HHS said in a press release.

CCBHCs provide person- and family-centered services, including crisis intervention services for individuals with serious mental illness or substance use disorders, children and adolescents with serious emotional disturbances as well as individuals with co-occurring mental and drug abuse issues, the release said.

"As we continue to confront the impact of the pandemic, increased support for mental and substance use treatment can be a critical lifeline to communities across the country," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

The 100 grants are funded with $115 million in previously approved COVID-19 relief funds, an additional $77 million from the American Rescue Plan and $58 million in annual appropriations, the release added.

