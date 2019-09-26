UrduPoint.com
US Awards $2.7Bln To Upgrade Hydra Rockets With Targeting Lasers - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) BAE Systems won a contract worth almost $2.7 billion to upgrade Hydra rockets with laser-guided precision-targeting systems for the US military and nine other countries, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"BAE Systems, Information and Electronic Systems Integration [of] Hudson, New Hampshire is awarded a $2,684,650,000... contract for the procurement of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) II full rate production Lots 8-12," the release said on Wednesday.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will manufacture WGU-59/B units to upgrade the current 2.75-inch Hydra rocket system to a semi-active laser guided precision weapon for the US Navy, Army, Air Force, the Defense Department explained.

The contract will also cover foreign military sales upgrades for Hydra missiles operated by Iraq, Lebanon, Netherlands, Jordan, Afghanistan, United Kingdom, Tunisia, Philippines and Australia, the release added.

