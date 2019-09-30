US Awards 3 Contracts Totaling $385Mln For 65 Miles of Border Wall - Immigration Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Three contractors will build an additional 65 miles (104 kilometers) of border wall in the Rio Grande Valley separating Mexico from the US state of Texas for a total price tag of $386 million, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced in a press release on Monday.

"The border wall system will include an 18-30 foot tall steel bollard wall, all-weather roads, lighting, enforcement cameras, and other related technology to create a complete enforcement zone," the release said. "Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2020, pending availability of real estate, and will take place in locations where no barriers currently exist."

The three contracts include one valued at $120.4 million for 21 miles, another one at $110 million for 22 miles and a third of $155.

3 million for 22, the release said. Options could roughly double the value of each contract, the release said.

The new construction will extend the proposed barrier into Texas for the first time. Previous wall construction has been limited to replacing about 10 percent of 650 miles of dilapidated fence in three other states - California, Arizona and New Mexico, according to published reports.

CBP says it expects to complete 450 miles the wall by the end of 2020.

The border runs nearly 2,000 miles, of which the Trump administration claims about 1,100 needs to be sealed with a physical barrier with the remainder protected by natural features such as cliffs and mountains.