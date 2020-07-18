UrduPoint.com
US Awards $37Mln For Seven Clean Coal Projects - Energy Department

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The US earmarked $118 million for research projects to develop carbon-neutral technology to make electricity and hydrogen from coal, the Energy Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Under this cost shared research and development (R&D), DOE is awarding a total of $37 million to seven projects and releasing a new funding opportunity announcement (FOA) for $81 million," the release said.

The $37 million will help fund seven projects that seek to incorporate carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies to produce "carbon-neutral electricity or hydrogen."

The Trump administration views clean coal technology and hydrogen - which produces no carbon when burned - as crucial for coal to remain part of a broad mix of fuels feeding the nation's power grid.

Many environmental groups seek to ban coal-fired power plants because coal produces more carbon than oil and natural gas.

