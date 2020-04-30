UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:30 AM

US Awards $383Mln Contract to Make Rifles for Afghanistan, 3 Other States - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) FN America and Colt's Manufacturing will compete for each order of a more than $383 million US Army contract to provide M16A4 rifles to Afghanistan, Grenada, Iraq, Lebanon and Nepal, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"FN America [of] Columbia, South Carolina and Colt's Manufacturing Company [of] West Hartford, Connecticut will compete for each order of the $383,311,941 ...

contract to provide M16A4 rifles for Foreign Military Sales (Afghanistan, Grenada, Iraq, Lebanon and Nepal)," the release stated on Wednesday.

Fabrique Nationale Herstal, also known as FN is a leading firearms manufacturer in Belgium and is currently the largest exporter of military small arms in Europe.according to published reports.

Colt's Manufacturing Company is a US firearms manufacturer which traces its origins back 1836, founded by Samuel Colt.

