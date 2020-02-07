US Awards $420Mln in Aviation Contracts to Support AFRICOM - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Three defense contractors won a combined $420 million to provide helicopters and support for the US military mission in Africa, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Construction Helicopters Inc., Howell, Michigan, has been awarded...

$168,964,521 [for] continued rotary- and fixed-wing airlift support services, including passenger, cargo, casualty evacuation, personnel recovery, air drop and limited door-to-door services to U.S. Africa Command," the release said on Thursday.

Berry Aviation and Erickson Helicopters won the other two contracts worth $157.8 million and $93.6 million, respectively.

All three contracts will operate from February 2, 2020 to February 1, 2021, the release added.