US Awards $475Mln Deal to Maintain F-16 Fighters - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Amentum Services has won an almost $475 million US Navy contract to provide logistics support for maintenance of the Navy's F-16A/B/C/D aircraft fleet, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Amentum Services (of) Germantown, Maryland is awarded a $474,961,543...

contract to provide logistics support for organizational, selected intermediate, and limited depot level maintenance for the Navy's F-16A/B/C/D aircraft fleet," the release said on Thursday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Fallon, Nevada (75%); and Lemoore, California (25%) and is due to be completed in August 2031, the Defense Department added.