UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Awards $512Mln Contract To Build Eight F-16 Aircraft For Bulgaria - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Awards $512Mln Contract to Build Eight F-16 Aircraft for Bulgaria - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The US military awarded a contract worth more than $500 million to Lockheed Martin to build eight F-16 fighter jets for Bulgaria, the Defense Department said in a statement.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Ft.

Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $512,004,418 firm-fixed-price contract for F-16 Block 70 production for the Republic of Bulgaria. This contract value includes $4,185,516 of pre-priced options. This contract provides for the production of eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft," the release said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Ft. Worth Bulgaria Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development harsh ..

36 minutes ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic, T ..

36 minutes ago

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

2 hours ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

3 hours ago

UAE renews entry suspension for foreign nationals ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.