US Awards $512Mln Contract to Build Eight F-16 Aircraft for Bulgaria - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The US military awarded a contract worth more than $500 million to Lockheed Martin to build eight F-16 fighter jets for Bulgaria, the Defense Department said in a statement.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Ft.

Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $512,004,418 firm-fixed-price contract for F-16 Block 70 production for the Republic of Bulgaria. This contract value includes $4,185,516 of pre-priced options. This contract provides for the production of eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft," the release said on Thursday.