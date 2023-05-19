UrduPoint.com

US Awards $526Mln For Constellation Class Guided-Missile Frigate - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 06:10 AM

US Awards $526Mln for Constellation Class Guided-Missile Frigate - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Marinette Marine Corporation has won a more than half a billion Dollar contract to build a new US Navy frigate in Wisconsin, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wisconsin, is awarded a $526,293,001...

(contract) for detail design and construction of one Constellation class guided-missile frigate," the release said on Thursday.

Work on building the ship is expected to take five and a half years and be completed by December 2028, the Defense Department said.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC is the contracting activity, the release added.

