US Awards $526Mln For Constellation Class Guided-Missile Frigate - Pentagon
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 06:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Marinette Marine Corporation has won a more than half a billion Dollar contract to build a new US Navy frigate in Wisconsin, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wisconsin, is awarded a $526,293,001...
(contract) for detail design and construction of one Constellation class guided-missile frigate," the release said on Thursday.
Work on building the ship is expected to take five and a half years and be completed by December 2028, the Defense Department said.
The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC is the contracting activity, the release added.