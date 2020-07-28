US Awards $530Mln Contract for Kuwait Base Operations, Security Services - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Vectrus Systems has won nearly $530 billion to run Kuwait base operations and security support services for the US Army, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Vectrus Systems Corporation [of] Colorado Springs, Colorado was awarded a $529,058,476 modification ...

contract for Kuwait base operations and security support services," the release said on Monday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of September 28, 2021, the release said.

Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $248 million were obligated at the time of the award, the Defense Department said. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois was the contracting activity, it said.