US Awards $591Mln Contract of Military Vehicles for Lithuania, Slovenia, Others - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The US Army awarded a $591 million contract to Oshkosh Defense LLC to provide 1,669 Joint Light Tactical trucks and 868 trailers for the vehicles for the governments of Lithuania, Slovenia and others, the Defense Department said.

"Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $591,605,517 modification (P00191) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0050 for 1,669 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle trucks, 868 JLTV trailers and associated kits and parts," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

The contract is expected to be completed by August 31, 2023, the release said.

The military vehicles will be provided to the governments of Slovenia, Montenegro, Brazil and Lithuania, the release added.