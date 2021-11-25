UrduPoint.com

US Awards $591Mln Contract Of Military Vehicles For Lithuania, Slovenia, Others - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:30 AM

US Awards $591Mln Contract of Military Vehicles for Lithuania, Slovenia, Others - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The US Army awarded a $591 million contract to Oshkosh Defense LLC to provide 1,669 Joint Light Tactical trucks and 868 trailers for the vehicles for the governments of Lithuania, Slovenia and others, the Defense Department said.

"Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $591,605,517 modification (P00191) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0050 for 1,669 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle trucks, 868 JLTV trailers and associated kits and parts," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

The contract is expected to be completed by August 31, 2023, the release said.

The military vehicles will be provided to the governments of Slovenia, Montenegro, Brazil and Lithuania, the release added.

Related Topics

Army Vehicles Vehicle Oshkosh Brazil Slovenia Lithuania August Million

Recent Stories

Construction progress at Shurooq’s Al Hira Beach ..

Construction progress at Shurooq’s Al Hira Beach project hits 90 percent

2 hours ago
 Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: mini ..

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

4 hours ago
 Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

5 hours ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same Platform as Sputnik V - Healt ..

4 hours ago
 Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Wa ..

Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Warsaw Stadium - Health Minister

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Cana ..

Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Canada's labour market: MP

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.