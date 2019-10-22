US Awards $85.3Mln in Grants to Combat Violence in Schools - Justice Department

(@imziishan)

Schools throughout the United States will receive $85.3 million from the US federal government in grants to fight school shootings and other violent incidents, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Monday

"By training faculty, students and first responders, and by improving school security measures, we can make schools and their communities safer," US Attorney General William Barr said in the release.

The money for the grants are also intended for police and other first responders who arrive on the scene of a school shooting or other violent events, the release said.

The Justice Department's Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office, which has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing since 1994, issued the safety grants, the release added.

The 1999 killing of 13 at Columbine High School in the state of Colorado marked the beginning of 20-year period with at least 11 major school shootings.

The deadliest included the 2007 massacre of 32 people at Virginia Tech University and the 1969 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in the state of Connecticut that killed 28 students and staff.