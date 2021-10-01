US Awards $85Mln Contract for 6 Ukraine Patrol Boats - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The US Navy has awarded an $84 million contract to SAFE Boats International to build at least six military patrol boats for Ukraine, the Defense Department said.

"SAFE Boats International, Bremerton, Washington, is awarded an $84,254,484 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2201 for the detail design, construction, outfitting, reactivation, and training for six Mark VI patrol boats, with an option for two more," the Defense Department said in a press release said on Thursday. "This effort will provide MK VI PBs to Ukraine towards fulfilling Building Partner Capacity and Foreign Military Financing.

"

The production of the boats is expected to be complete by March 2025, the release said.

In 2020, the US State Department approved the $600 million sale of 16 Mark VI armed patrol boats to Ukraine. The sale also includes lethal weapons such as 32 MSI Seahawk A2 gun systems and 40 MK44 cannons.

In March, the Defense Department announced a new $125 million assistance package for Ukraine that included two additional armed Mark VI patrol boats, training, equipment and funding for advisory efforts. The United States has committed more than $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014, according to the Department of Defense.