UrduPoint.com

US Awards $85Mln Contract For 6 Ukraine Patrol Boats - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:30 AM

US Awards $85Mln Contract for 6 Ukraine Patrol Boats - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The US Navy has awarded an $84 million contract to SAFE Boats International to build at least six military patrol boats for Ukraine, the Defense Department said.

"SAFE Boats International, Bremerton, Washington, is awarded an $84,254,484 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2201 for the detail design, construction, outfitting, reactivation, and training for six Mark VI patrol boats, with an option for two more," the Defense Department said in a press release said on Thursday. "This effort will provide MK VI PBs to Ukraine towards fulfilling Building Partner Capacity and Foreign Military Financing.

"

The production of the boats is expected to be complete by March 2025, the release said.

In 2020, the US State Department approved the $600 million sale of 16 Mark VI armed patrol boats to Ukraine. The sale also includes lethal weapons such as 32 MSI Seahawk A2 gun systems and 40 MK44 cannons.

In March, the Defense Department announced a new $125 million assistance package for Ukraine that included two additional armed Mark VI patrol boats, training, equipment and funding for advisory efforts. The United States has committed more than $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014, according to the Department of Defense.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Sale Bremerton United States March 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regiona ..

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regional, international stature: Anwa ..

3 hours ago
 Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed att ..

Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2 ..

4 hours ago
 AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNO ..

AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNOC Distribution board for first ..

4 hours ago
 Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunde ..

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm forecast for Balochista ..

3 hours ago
 Senate votes to avert US government shutdown befor ..

Senate votes to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline

3 hours ago
 Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Paki ..

Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Pakistan High Commission London

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.