US Awards $903Mln Modification Contract To Lockheed For F-35 Parts, Materials - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:10 AM

US Awards $903Mln Modification Contract to Lockheed for F-35 Parts, Materials - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The US Navy has awarded a $903 million modification contract to Lockheed Martin to acquire the materials, components and support needed to produce 133 F-35 fighter jets, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co.

, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $903,585,384 modification (P00007) to a previously awarded, fixed-price incentive," the release said on Wednesday.

The release said the modification contract will ensure the necessary parts are procured to maintain on-time production and delivery of 133 fighter jets for the US Navy, Marine Crops, Air Force, non-US Defense Department participants and foreign military sales.

Work is expected to be completed by May 2026, according to the release.

