US Awards Boeing $1.6Bln for 11 Maritime Patrol Aircraft - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) US aerospace giant Boeing won more than $1.6 billion to build nearly a dozen maritime patrol aircraft for the American and Australian navies, the Defense Department said in a statement.

"The Boeing Co.

, Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $1,624,757,540 modification to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract... for the production and delivery of 11 P-8A Lot 12 production aircraft; nine for the Navy and two for the government of Australia," the release said on Wednesday.

The Poseidon P-8A provides anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, according to the US Navy.