US Awards Contract to Build Surveillance Drones for Oman, 2 Other Countries - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The US government has awarded a contract of more than $390 million to build up to 17 surveillance drones including for Oman, Canada and Poland, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is awarded a $390,390,785 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract...

this contract provides for up to six RQ-21A unmanned aircraft systems (UASs) and up to 17 RQ-21A air vehicles for foreign military sales (FMS) customers, including the governments of Canada, Poland and Oman," the release said on Friday.

Moreover, the contract also provides for up to 63 RQ-21A attrition air vehicles for the US Marine Corps and US Navy

The RQ-21A drone was designed to serve as a reconnaissance and surveillance tool.