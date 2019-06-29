UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Awards Contract To Build Surveillance Drones For Oman, 2 Other Countries - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:40 AM

US Awards Contract to Build Surveillance Drones for Oman, 2 Other Countries - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The US government has awarded a contract of more than $390 million to build up to 17 surveillance drones including for Oman, Canada and Poland, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is awarded a $390,390,785 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract...

this contract provides for up to six RQ-21A unmanned aircraft systems (UASs) and up to 17 RQ-21A air vehicles for foreign military sales (FMS) customers, including the governments of Canada, Poland and Oman," the release said on Friday.

Moreover, the contract also provides for up to 63 RQ-21A attrition air vehicles for the US Marine Corps and US Navy

The RQ-21A drone was designed to serve as a reconnaissance and surveillance tool.

Related Topics

Drone Washington Canada Oman Vehicles Poland Government Million

Recent Stories

EU and Mercosur reach agreement on trade

3 hours ago

UAE-Kyrgyzstan Political Consultations Committee d ..

3 hours ago

WHO Records Decrease in Ebola Cases in DR Congo Ye ..

3 hours ago

Tourists Retain Hotel Bookings Despite Recent Terr ..

3 hours ago

Fact of Putin-May Meeting Positive - Peskov

3 hours ago

Serbs in Northern Kosovo to Halt Trade in Protest ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.