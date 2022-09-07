UrduPoint.com

US Awards Contractor $20Mln To Expand Monkeypox Vaccine, Treatment Distribution - HHS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The US Federal government awarded a $20 million contract to speed delivery of monkeypox vaccines and other treatments, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a press release.

"The HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) awarded a contract to AmerisourceBergen, valued at $19.8 million, that allows the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to expand its distribution capacity and better support jurisdictional needs by significantly increasing the number of weekly shipments and delivery locations," the release said on Tuesday. "Once implemented over the next few weeks, this distribution capability will allow for up to 2,500 shipments per week of frozen JYNNEOS vaccine and up to 2,500 ambient temperature shipments per week, which can be used for TPOXX distribution.

"

The move will further speed delivery of these countermeasures to communities at the greatest risk of monkeypox infections, the release added.

The United States is the epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak with over 20,700 of the more than 54,900 confirmed cases worldwide as of September 6, according to US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data. Spain is the second highest on the list with 6,749, followed by Brazil with 5,409, according to data compiled from WHO, European CDC, and Ministries of Health worldwide.

