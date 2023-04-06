Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Awards General Dynamics $27Mln Contract For M1A1 Abrams Tanks For Ukraine - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 02:40 AM

US Awards General Dynamics $27Mln Contract for M1A1 Abrams Tanks for Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The US government has awarded General Dynamics a $27.1 million contract to build M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks for Ukraine, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $27,100,000 firm-fixed-price contract for M1A1 tanks. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received," the release said on Wednesday.

Fiscal Year 2023 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds in the amount of $27.1 million were obligated at the time of the award, the release said.

US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity, the release said

Work will be performed in Lima, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Sept.

29, the release added.

Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said in March that Washington will provide Ukraine with the M1A1 variant of the Abrams main battle tank instead of the M1A2 variant as was initially planned, in order to expedite delivery of the platform to this fall.

The M1A2 variant would have taken more than a year to deliver, Ryder added.

The Biden administration's decision to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine represents an "extremely destructive step" that may escalate the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik earlier this year.

Related Topics

Internet Army Ukraine Russia Washington Lima Detroit Tank March May Government Arsenal Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime Minister in Belgrade

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messa ..

President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messages on promoting strategic par ..

2 hours ago
 UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa m ..

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa mosque triggered by Israeli rai ..

3 hours ago
 Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil ..

Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil

3 hours ago
 US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Yea ..

US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Year End, Training Yet to Begin - ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.