US Awards General Dynamics, Rheinmetall $1.6Bln to Replace Bradley Combat Vehicles - Army

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The US Army said it awarded General Dynamics and American Rheinmetall contracts worth a combined $1.6 billion to compete for the development of a new combat vehicle to replace the existing Bradley fighting vehicle.

"The US Army announced today the award of two firm-fixed price contracts for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle Phase III and IV Detailed Design and Prototype Build and Testing phases, using full and open competitive procedures," the Army said in a press release on Monday.

"The contracts were awarded to General Dynamics Land Systems Inc. and American Rheinmetall Vehicles LLC. The total award value for both contracts is approximately $1.6 billion."

The Army will choose one company in 2027 to produce the new combat vehicle, the release said.

In addition, the Army awarded General Dynamics a $712 million order for 300 Stryker vehicles.

The United States approved sending Ukraine some 109 Bradley and 90 Strykervvehicles.