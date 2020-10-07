US Awards Grants Worth $1.8Bln to Aid Crime Victims - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Programs to aid thousands of crime victims in US states will receive $1.8 billion in grants announced in a press release by the Justice Department.

"Advocates, service providers and law enforcement agencies from around the country stand ready to help crime victims exercise their legal rights and reclaim their lives," Attorney General William Barr said in the release on Tuesday. "These new funding resources continue this administration's unprecedented commitment to providing the support necessary for victims of crimes to be able to heal and recover."

The vast majority of the over $1.8 billion in victim assistance funding goes to local direct service programs, including children's advocacy centers, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, human trafficking and elder abuse programs, civil legal services, crime victims' rights enforcement, as well as victim assistance positions in prosecutors' offices and law enforcement departments, the release said.

In addition, more than $133 million of the total will supplement state funds that directly offset victims' financial burdens resulting from crime, helping to cover medical fees, lost income, dependent care, funeral expenses and other costs, the release added.

The grant program administered by the Justice Department's Office for Victims of Crime is funded by fines and penalties paid by convicted Federal offenders and does not include tax Dollars, according to the release.