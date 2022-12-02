US Awards Lockheed Martin $430Mln Contract for HIMARS, Support Services - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The US military has awarded Lockheed Martin with a $430 million contract for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and support services, the Defense Department said.

"Lockheed Martin Corp.

, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $430,930,711 fixed-price incentive contract for full-rate production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and support services to satisfy an urgent need to support the Army and various Foreign Military Sales partners," the Defense Department said in a notice on Thursday.

The contract is estimated to be completed by December 31, 2025, the notice said.

The United States has delivered a number of HIMARS to Ukraine for use against Russia's special military operation, where they claim the weapon has been particularly effective.