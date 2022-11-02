UrduPoint.com

US Awards Lockheed Martin $580Mln For Trident Missile Production, Support - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Lockheed Martin won a contract modification worth more than $580 million for Trident missile production and deployed systems support that will also benefit a foreign military sale to the UK, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Florida, is being awarded a $581,181,943...

contract for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support," the release said on Tuesday. "This contract award also benefits a foreign military sale to the United Kingdom."

US Navy maintenance and weapons procurement funds were obligated for the sole source contract, which is expected to be completed by September 30, 2027, the Defense Department said.

Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity, according to the release.

