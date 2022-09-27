UrduPoint.com

US Awards Lockheed Martin $77.4Mln Contract For 54 Precision Strike Missiles - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 03:00 AM

US Awards Lockheed Martin $77.4Mln Contract for 54 Precision Strike Missiles - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The US Defense Department announced that it has awarded Lockheed Martin a $77.4 million contract to procure 54 precision strike missiles by September 2025.

"Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $77,420,000 (contract)... for procurement of 54 (precision strike missiles)," the Defense Department said on Monday.

Precision strike missiles are tactical ballistic missiles being developed to replace the current surface-to-surface Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS). The Defense Department has said it was reluctant to provide such long-range missiles from US stocks to Ukraine due to concerns that Russia could view it as particularly escalatory.

Lockheed Martin is expected to complete the contract work by September 30, 2025, the Defense Department added.

Related Topics

Fire Army Ukraine Russia Grand Prairie September Stocks From Million

Recent Stories

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritim ..

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritime Border by End of Month - Sou ..

2 hours ago
 Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance min ..

Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance minister

2 hours ago
 Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Ran ..

Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Rana Sana Ullah

2 hours ago
 US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in ..

US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in Iran Internet Freedom Push - S ..

2 hours ago
 Italy takes step into unknown with far-right win

Italy takes step into unknown with far-right win

2 hours ago
 Mian Javed Latif summoned on alleged occupation of ..

Mian Javed Latif summoned on alleged occupation of state land

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.