US Awards Nearly $320Mln for 32 F-35 Fighter Engines - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) A US engine manufacturer won more than $300 million to build F-35 jet propulsion systems for the American military services and Japan, the Defense Department said in a statement.

"United Technologies Corp.

, Pratt and Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $319,792,357 [contract] for the production and delivery of 20 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Navy, six F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Air Force, and six F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the government of Japan," the release said on Monday.

More than two thirds of the work on the contract will be carried out in East Hartford in the US state of Connecticut and more than a quarter in Indianapolis in the state of Indiana, the Defense Department added.

Work on the contract will take place over the next two and a half years and is expected to be completed by December 2022, the release said.