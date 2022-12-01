US Awards Raytheon $1.2Bln Contract for NASAMS Procurement to Support of Ukraine -Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) A major US military contractor, Raytheon, won a contract for the supply of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) worth more than $1.2 billion as part of the US efforts to support Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was awarded a $1,216,207,829 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, associated equipment, services, and spares in support of the efforts in Ukraine," the release said on Wednesday.

The estimated completion date of the contract is set for November 28, 2025, the release said.