US Awards Raytheon $182Mln for NASAMS, Contract Funded by Ukraine Security Aid - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The US awarded Raytheon a contract worth more than $182 million drawn from Ukraine security funds to deliver National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), the Pentagon said in a statement.

"Raytheon Co.

, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was awarded a $182,295,333 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems," the release said on Friday. "Fiscal 2022 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds in the amount of $182,295,333 were obligated at the time of the award."