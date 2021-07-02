US Awards Raytheon $2Bln Contract for Long Range Standoff Weapon System - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Raytheon Missiles and Defense has won a $2 billion US Air Force contract to produce a Long Range Standoff (LRSO) new nuclear-armed cruise missile which is projected to have a range of 1,500 miles by the end of this decade, the Department of Defense said.

"Raytheon Missiles and Defense [of] Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded an approximately $2 billion ...contract for the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the Long Range Standoff (LRSO) Weapon System," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.