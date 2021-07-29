US Awards Raytheon $482Mln Air-to-Air Missile Contract - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) US weapons manufacturer Raytheon won a contract modification worth more than $482 million to deliver air-to-air missiles for the United States Air Force and five allied nations, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"Raytheon Missiles and Defense [in] Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $482,895,193 modification... contract for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 35," the department said in a press release on Wednesday. "This contract involves unclassified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Canada, Hungary, Korea, Netherlands, and Qatar, which accounts for 28 percent of the contract value.

"

The contract also includes the manufacture and provision of AMRAAM Telemetry System, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support hardware and activities, the release added.

Work on the contract will be performed in Tucson, Arizona over the next three years with an expected completion date of May 31, 2024, the release noted.