UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Awards Raytheon $482Mln Air-to-Air Missile Contract - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:20 AM

US Awards Raytheon $482Mln Air-to-Air Missile Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) US weapons manufacturer Raytheon won a contract modification worth more than $482 million to deliver air-to-air missiles for the United States Air Force and five allied nations, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"Raytheon Missiles and Defense [in] Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $482,895,193 modification... contract for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 35," the department said in a press release on Wednesday. "This contract involves unclassified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Canada, Hungary, Korea, Netherlands, and Qatar, which accounts for 28 percent of the contract value.

"

The contract also includes the manufacture and provision of AMRAAM Telemetry System, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support hardware and activities, the release added.

Work on the contract will be performed in Tucson, Arizona over the next three years with an expected completion date of May 31, 2024, the release noted.

Related Topics

Canada Pentagon Qatar Tucson United States Netherlands Hungary May Million

Recent Stories

HBL launches WhatsApp Banking Services, powered by ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi provin ..

4 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

5 hours ago

New York City Offers Residents $100 to Get Vaccina ..

4 hours ago

West Indies 85-5 in T20 reduced to a T9

4 hours ago

Russia, US Did Not Agree Yet to Discuss Nuclear, N ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.