US Awards Raytheon $50Mln to Integrate Small Diameter Bombs on F-35s - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Raytheon has been awarded a more than $50 million US Air Force contract to integrate Small Diameter Bomb IIs onto the F-35B vertical take off and F-35C carrier-launched fighter jets, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Raytheon Company (of) Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $50,571,557 modification...

contract for right-sized hardware and software integration of the Small Diameter Bomb II onto the F-35B and C platforms," the release said on Friday.

Work on the program will be performed in Tucson in the US state of Arizona over the next 15 months and is expected to be completed by October 31, 2024, the Defense Department said.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management based at Eglin Air Force Base, in the US state of Florida will oversee the program, the Defense Department said.