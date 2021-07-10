US Aware 2 Americans Arrested Over Assassination of Haitian President - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The United States is aware that two US citizens have been arrested in Haiti in relation to the killing of President Jovenel Moise and continues to follow the situation closely, State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.

The Haitian authorities apprehended 17 suspects, including two Haitian-born US citizens, identified as James Solages and Joseph Vincent.

"We're certainly aware of the arrest of the two US citizens in Haiti and continue to closely monitor the situation. However, due to the privacy considerations, we won't comment any further," Porter said during a press briefing.

The Haitian police have reportedly identified 28 suspects for whom they claim were members of the group that murdered Moise and most are citizens of Colombia.

Moise was shot dead at his private residence on Wednesday morning and his wife was wounded in the attack. The authorities said they do not know at present the motive for the assassination. The White House announced on Friday that it will be sending senior FBI officials to help in the investigation of Moise's assassination.